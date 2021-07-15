Valve Steam Deck reservations open Friday. Here's how to get one

Valve

In a surprise move on Thursday, Valve revealed the Steam Deck, a portable device similar to the Nintendo Switch ( ) that plays PC games. The company offered up basic details on its new system said it'll be available in December.

The Steam Deck is Valve's entry into the portable gaming device market. It looks similar to a Switch but with a 7-inch touchscreen, 16GB of RAM and powered by a custom Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 graphics, which is enough power to run most AAA games. Reservations for the device start Friday, but it's not going to be the same process as say buying a PS5 or Xbox Series console.

Here's what you need to know about ordering a Steam Deck.

When can I reserve a Steam Deck?

Reservations for the Steam Deck will start on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on the product's Steam page.

How do Steam Deck reservations work?

A $5 fee is required to place a reservation for a Steam Deck, according to the reservation page. When a reservation is submitted, it gets puts in a queue. When December rolls around, order invites will be sent out based on the order reservations were submitted. The $5 will then go toward the price of the Steam Deck.

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021.



Learn more at https://t.co/ZOTx3KUCVK and reserve yours tomorrow. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/jcgbaKfT9c — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021

Who can reserve the Steam Deck?

Valve had made some requirements for reservations. First off, you'll need a Steam account. It's free to make one and will be required for the Steam Deck. Second, to reserve a unit on Friday, your Steam account must have been used to make a purchase prior to June 2021. Valve says this will help assure a fair ordering process.

Those who haven't made a purchase prior to June 2021 will have to wait until Sunday, July 18, to make a reservation.

When will the Steam Deck be released?

December 2021.

What's notable between the different versions of the Steam Deck?

There are three different Steam Decks being released. The starter unit is $399 and comes with 64GB of storage. For $529, the storage increases to 256GB and uses an NVMe SSD, which Valve says is faster than the eMMC storage of the previous model. Then the third Steam Deck has a price tag of $649. It has 512GB of NVMe SSD storage with the fastest read and write speed, and it will have an anti-glare etched screen. All three will have a SD slot for more storage.