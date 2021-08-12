These M.2 SSDs will all work inside your PS5

Sony PlayStation 5 owners who are running out of storage space now have another storage option. Besides just adding an external drive (for PS4 games), there's now a beta program that will allow users to expand their PS5 storage using specific M.2 SSDs.

If you've gone poking around inside the PS5, you might have noticed an extra drive slot inside. It's previously been locked, but now PSN members who sign up for beta software test features can try adding an extra internal SSD for more PS5 game storage.

In order to participate in the PS5 beta program you must meet these qualifications per Sony:

You must be aged 18 years or older.

You must be located in one of the following regions or countries: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France or Germany.

You must have a valid PSN account in good standing with a current email address.

Sony has listed some specific guidelines as to what types of drives the PS5 will support, but not specific model recommendations. Based on the published specs, however, the drives listed below should all work. We're in the process of testing some of them and will report back on our favorites.

Seagate Ready to go and available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB

Gigabyte Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the Gigabyte will work in your PS5 out of the box.

Amazon You can get the WD Black in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. It already has a slim heatsink on it so you should be all set.

Sabrent For the more tech-savvy, you'll need to add a low-profile heatsink to it. It is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB