CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

These M.2 SSDs will all work inside your PS5

Sony is unlocking the extra M.2 SSD slot inside the PlayStation 5. The rules are tricky, but these specific drives should all work.

Sony PlayStation 5 owners who are running out of storage space now have another storage option. Besides just adding an external drive (for PS4 games), there's now a beta program that will allow users to expand their PS5 storage using specific M.2 SSDs. 

If you've gone poking around inside the PS5, you might have noticed an extra drive slot inside. It's previously been locked, but now PSN members who sign up for beta software test features can try adding an extra internal SSD for more PS5 game storage. 

In order to participate in the PS5 beta program you must meet these qualifications per Sony:

  • You must be aged 18 years or older.
  • You must be located in one of the following regions or countries: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France or Germany.
  • You must have a valid PSN account in good standing with a current email address.

Sony has listed some specific guidelines as to what types of drives the PS5 will support, but not specific model recommendations. Based on the published specs, however, the drives listed below should all work. We're in the process of testing some of them and will report back on our favorites. 

Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD
Seagate

Ready to go and available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB

$255 at Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus 7000s Gen4 x4 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
Gigabyte

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the Gigabyte will work in your PS5 out of the box. 

$238 at Amazon

WD Black SN850 Gen4 x4 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
Amazon

You can get the WD Black in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. It already has a slim heatsink on it so you should be all set.

$250 at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Gen4 x4 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
Sabrent

For the more tech-savvy, you'll need to add a low-profile heatsink to it. It is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB

$180 at Amazon

XPG Gammix S70 Gen4 x4 NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD
XPG

You'll need to replace the heatsink on this SSD with a slimmer spreader. It is available in 1TB and 2TB.

$159 at Amazon
