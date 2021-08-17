Scuf wireless game controller for Xbox Series X may fix the sticks

Scuf

There have been no better-than-basic wireless game controllers designed specifically for the Xbox Series X or Series S -- until now. Corsair's Scuf Gaming, which makes customizable controllers for all platforms, follows on its Prestige line launched at the end of 2020 with two new Instinct-branded models: the $170 Instinct and the $200 Instinct Pro.

Being designed for the new Xbox consoles is a small distinction, since there are plenty of third-party wireless controllers for the previous Xbox, including Scuf's own; unlike the PS5, the Xbox didn't add any major new capabilities that warrant an overhaul or that give you FOMO if you don't upgrade. Still, support for Dynamic Latency Input and a direct share button may be worth it for you if yearn to share or hate your lag. And first is first!

The Instinct models have upgraded thumbsticks built from more durable materials, and have better grip over its earlier controllers, according to Scuf. That's big, because there seem to be lots of complaints about them for the Prestige. The new Instant Trigger on the Pro sounds identical to the Hair Triggers of the Prestige -- a switch that toggles between making them feel and respond like mouse buttons rather than requiring the customary long pull. If you plug your headset into the controller, you can take advantage of the new mic mute button.

They're also a bit smaller than before, with a shape that the company says offers better control and which can accommodate more hand sizes; updated Bluetooth should deliver a more stable and faster connection to PCs and other non-Xbox devices.

Scuf has also redesigned the four mappable rear paddles; they're no longer replaceable, since they're embedded behind the grips, but they're in a much better location, at least for some of us. (I can't comfortably use the paddles in the center back because my hands seem to be too small.)

You can still customize the controllers physically with interchangeable faceplates and D-pads as well as thumbstick choices of two heights and either convex or concave rubberized grips, and also save up to three button remapping profiles. The Pro model also has an enhanced rubber grip from older models.

The new controllers still can't wirelessly pair with the consoles; you pair them via a wired USB connection, after which they're wireless.