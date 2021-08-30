Intel Gamer Days brings discounts galore on gaming laptops, PCs and more

One of PC gaming's biggest weeks is in full swing: kicked off on Aug. 27 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. In addition to tournaments and giveaways, the celebration also brings a wave of steep discounts on gaming laptops, PCs and other gaming-related tech. As usual, all the big PC gaming brands are getting in on the action, from Razer and Corsair to MSI and HP. Big retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have their own collections of Intel Gamer Day deals as well. With all of the hubbub around Intel Gamer Days this year, it can be difficult to dig through it all and find what you need, but if you're looking to invest in a new gaming laptop or PC, we've got you covered with some of the best Intel Gamer Days deals and sales happening this week.

Gaming Laptops

Amazon Razer's spotlight deal for Intel Gamer Days 2021 is on its Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop, which has dropped from $2,600 to $1,700 with a very nice bonus: free codes for Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. This is an awesome deal on a fantastic laptop that comes equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super MaxQ graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an OLED 4K touch display. Competitive players can take advantage of refresh rates up to 300Hz and a max 3ms response time. This laptop also has a thin and compact design made of sturdy CNC aluminum and a finish designed to resist minor scratches and scuffs. As usual, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced's main drawback is its hefty list price, but at $1,700 during Intel Gamer Days, it's well worth considering. We haven't tested this particular model, but you can check out our review of 2019's Razer Blade Advanced (RTX 2060) for our thoughts on a similar laptop.













Gaming PCs

Adorama Gaming PCs are a major focus of Intel Gamer Days this year, with components and pre-built PCs seeing discounts across the board. Adorama has a wide range of gaming PCs on sale, including this configuration from CyberPowerPC that boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, an Intel Core i9-11900KF processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and more. With an instant rebate, you can get the entire build for just over $2,000.











More Deals

Newegg Released earlier this year, Intel's Core i9-11900K is one of the top gaming CPUs on the market today, and though still a pricey upgrade, it's $30 off with code GMEDAYS36 at checkout. The 11th-gen desktop CPU features a max 5.3GHz clock speed, eight cores, 16 threads, PCIe Gen 4 support and more. You can find more Intel processor deals and combos at Newegg.

Amazon If you're looking for a curved, ultrawide display, MSI's 34-inch Optix MPG341CQR is a great pick at just $550 today. This 1440p, 144Hz VA monitor has both FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility to prevent tearing and stuttering, a 1ms response time, and RGB lights along the bottom that are reactive to certain in-game features (you can also turn these off if you find them distracting). It also features adaptive brightness to automatically tune your screen's brightness to the appropriate level based on the room you're in.