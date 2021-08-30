Intel Gamer Days brings discounts galore on gaming laptops, PCs and more

One of PC gaming's biggest weeks is in full swing: Intel Gamer Days 2021 kicked off on Aug. 27 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6. In addition to tournaments and giveaways, the celebration also brings a wave of steep discounts on gaming laptops, PCs and other gaming-related tech. As usual, all the big PC gaming brands are getting in on the action, from Razer and Corsair to MSI and HP. Big retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have their own collections of Intel Gamer Day deals as well. With all of the hubbub around Intel Gamer Days this year, it can be difficult to dig through it all and find what you need, but if you're looking to invest in a new gaming laptop or PC, we've got you covered with some of the best Intel Gamer Days deals and sales happening this week.
Gaming Laptops
Razer's spotlight deal for Intel Gamer Days 2021 is on its Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop, which has dropped from $2,600 to $1,700 with a very nice bonus: free codes for Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. This is an awesome deal on a fantastic laptop that comes equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 Super MaxQ graphics card, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and an OLED 4K touch display. Competitive players can take advantage of refresh rates up to 300Hz and a max 3ms response time. This laptop also has a thin and compact design made of sturdy CNC aluminum and a finish designed to resist minor scratches and scuffs.
As usual, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced's main drawback is its hefty list price, but at $1,700 during Intel Gamer Days, it's well worth considering. We haven't tested this particular model, but you can check out our review of 2019's Razer Blade Advanced (RTX 2060) for our thoughts on a similar laptop.
- Save $700 on the Razer Pro 17 Gaming Laptop
- Save $335 on the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop
- Save $250 on the MSI GF65 Thin Gaming Laptop after $100 rebate
- Save $250 on the MSI Sword 15 Gaming Laptop
- Save $169 on the MSI Katana GF66
- Save $75 on the Asus TUF F17 Gaming Laptop
Gaming PCs
Gaming PCs are a major focus of Intel Gamer Days this year, with components and pre-built PCs seeing discounts across the board. Adorama has a wide range of gaming PCs on sale, including this configuration from CyberPowerPC that boasts an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, an Intel Core i9-11900KF processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and more. With an instant rebate, you can get the entire build for just over $2,000.
- CLX: Save up to $400 on Intel-based CLX gaming PCs
- Dell: Save up to $500 on XPS and Alienware desktops
- Newegg: Save up to $500 on Intel-based gaming PCs
- iBuyPower: Save on gaming PCs and components
- Adorama: Save up to $430 on gaming PCs
More Deals
Released earlier this year, Intel's Core i9-11900K is one of the top gaming CPUs on the market today, and though still a pricey upgrade, it's $30 off with code GMEDAYS36 at checkout. The 11th-gen desktop CPU features a max 5.3GHz clock speed, eight cores, 16 threads, PCIe Gen 4 support and more.
You can find more Intel processor deals and combos at Newegg.
If you're looking for a curved, ultrawide display, MSI's 34-inch Optix MPG341CQR is a great pick at just $550 today. This 1440p, 144Hz VA monitor has both FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility to prevent tearing and stuttering, a 1ms response time, and RGB lights along the bottom that are reactive to certain in-game features (you can also turn these off if you find them distracting). It also features adaptive brightness to automatically tune your screen's brightness to the appropriate level based on the room you're in.
Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming arrived on iOS earlier this summer, and right now, you can snag one of the best phone controllers for a fraction of its usual price. The Razer Kishi for iOS tends to be pricier than its Android counterpart, but it's on sale for $64.49 during Intel Gamer Days, a notable drop from its $100 list price. The Kishi doesn't connect via Bluetooth like many other phone controllers; instead, it plugs directly into your phone's charging port for zero-latency gaming (you can also continue charging your phone while using the controller). The Kishi also features a traditional controller layout with clickable thumbsticks, a D-pad, left and right triggers, and ABXY buttons; overall, it gives you a much more comfortable, ergonomic grip compared to using your phone on its own. Another perk of the Kishi is that it's compatible with a wide range of phones -- you can check Razer's compatibility list to confirm your phone will work with the Kishi.