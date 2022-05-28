9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Extinction, AirPods, Snap's Pixy and More

The dinosaurs went extinct eons ago. The dodo's been extinct since the 17th century. But don't think extinction is a thing of the past: Plant and animal species are vanishing today, at an all too rapid rate. It's something we need to acknowledge because only by acknowledging it can we move on to doing something about it.

In a series of stories this week, we took a deep dive into the topic. CNET's Megan Wollerton, for instance, wrote about how koalas are at risk, what that means for the environment they live in and where we can go from here. Meara Isenberg writes about the Sixth Mass Extinction, which we're in the thick of. Erin Carson considers the possibility of human extinction. Sobering stuff, but there are some potentially positive steps we all can take.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

It could happen, but it doesn't have to.

Zooey Liao/CNET

Commentary: You could face a lot less frustration.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Taking a drone with me for the weekend was a learning experience.

Scott Stein/CNET

Human rights abuses are still an issue there, but getting women involved in motorsport shows that its citizens want a different future.

Rally Jameel

It's difficult to imagine Australia without the endangered marsupial, and scientists don't want to.

David Morgan-Mar/Getty Images

Recessions are normal economic events.

James Martin/CNET

Commentary: CNET's Katie Collins will be first in line when enrollment for this game opens in August.

Two Point Studios

Human-caused extinctions are leaving a mark on the planet. Scientists have ideas about how to prevent them.

Getty

If you memorize this formula, you'll have the best salad style this decade.