9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Extinction, AirPods, Snap's Pixy and More

The dinosaurs went extinct eons ago. The dodo's been extinct since the 17th century. But don't think extinction is a thing of the past: Plant and animal species are vanishing today, at an all too rapid rate. It's something we need to acknowledge because only by acknowledging it can we move on to doing something about it.
In a series of stories this week, we took a deep dive into the topic. CNET's Megan Wollerton, for instance, wrote about how koalas are at risk, what that means for the environment they live in and where we can go from here. Meara Isenberg writes about the Sixth Mass Extinction, which we're in the thick of. Erin Carson considers the possibility of human extinction. Sobering stuff, but there are some potentially positive steps we all can take.
Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.
Humans Could Go Extinct. Here's How and Who's Trying to Stop It
It could happen, but it doesn't have to.
My Solution to Lost AirPods: T AirTags' U1 Chip
Commentary: You could face a lot less frustration.
Me and My Selfie Drone: Life With a Snap Pixy
Taking a drone with me for the weekend was a learning experience.
Saudi Arabia's First Women-Only Race Reflects Rapid Change
Human rights abuses are still an issue there, but getting women involved in motorsport shows that its citizens want a different future.
A World Without Koalas? What We Can Do Before It's Too Late
It's difficult to imagine Australia without the endangered marsupial, and scientists don't want to.
Is a Recession Coming in 2022? Here's What You Need to Know
Recessions are normal economic events.
Two Point Campus Preview: A Deeply Addictive Sim
Commentary: CNET's Katie Collins will be first in line when enrollment for this game opens in August.
A Sixth Mass Extinction In Here. This Time, Humans Are the Cause
Human-caused extinctions are leaving a mark on the planet. Scientists have ideas about how to prevent them.
Never Make a Boring Salad Again
If you memorize this formula, you'll have the best salad style this decade.