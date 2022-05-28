Biology

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Extinction, AirPods, Snap's Pixy and More

What science is telling us about extinction today, how Apple can help people who lose their AirPods, what it's like walking about with a selfie drone and a whole lot more.

Jon Skillings
2 min read

The dinosaurs went extinct eons ago. The dodo's been extinct since the 17th century. But don't think extinction is a thing of the past: Plant and animal species are vanishing today, at an all too rapid rate. It's something we need to acknowledge because only by acknowledging it can we move on to doing something about it.

In a series of stories this week, we took a deep dive into the topic. CNET's Megan Wollerton, for instance, wrote about how koalas are at risk, what that means for the environment they live in and where we can go from here. Meara Isenberg writes about the Sixth Mass Extinction, which we're in the thick of. Erin Carson considers the possibility of human extinction. Sobering stuff, but there are some potentially positive steps we all can take.

Those stories are among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Humans Could Go Extinct. Here's How and Who's Trying to Stop It

It could happen, but it doesn't have to.

Human skeletons in a surreal setting with staircases and a tile floor
Zooey Liao/CNET

My Solution to Lost AirPods: T AirTags' U1 Chip

Commentary: You could face a lot less frustration.

AirPods Pro and case on a red background
Sarah Tew/CNET

Me and My Selfie Drone: Life With a Snap Pixy  

Taking a drone with me for the weekend was a learning experience.

Snap Pixy, flying
Scott Stein/CNET

Saudi Arabia's First Women-Only Race Reflects Rapid Change  

Human rights abuses are still an issue there, but getting women involved in motorsport shows that its citizens want a different future.

Rally Jameel drivers in front of an Isuzu race car, holding their helmets and giving a thumbs-up
Rally Jameel

A World Without Koalas? What We Can Do Before It's Too Late 

It's difficult to imagine Australia without the endangered marsupial, and scientists don't want to.

A koala napping on a branch
David Morgan-Mar/Getty Images

Is a Recession Coming in 2022? Here's What You Need to Know

Recessions are normal economic events.

Crumpled wrinkled dollar bill on blue background
James Martin/CNET

Two Point Campus Preview: A Deeply Addictive Sim

Commentary: CNET's Katie Collins will be first in line when enrollment for this game opens in August.

Two Point Studios

A Sixth Mass Extinction In Here. This Time, Humans Are the Cause  

Human-caused extinctions are leaving a mark on the planet. Scientists have ideas about how to prevent them. 

A child's hand touches a fossilized skeleton of an animal.
Getty

Never Make a Boring Salad Again 

If you memorize this formula, you'll have the best salad style this decade. 

a healthy salad in a round bowl with colorful ingredients
James Martin/CNET