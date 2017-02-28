You'll be able to watch live TV in your 2018 Ford Expedition

Cable subscriptions are so expensive, any moment not spent watching it feels like money wasted. If you buy a 2018 Ford Expedition, you can kiss those fears goodbye as you force yourself to keep watching, like some sort of "A Clockwork Orange" torture.

Ford claims the new Expedition's rear-seat entertainment system packs an industry first -- SlingPlayer app integration, which allows users to access live cable or satellite TV while on the go. In order to do that, you'll need a Slingbox connected at home, as well as a working home internet connection.

Enlarge Image Ford

In addition to SlingPlayer, rear-seat occupants can stream from an Android device using Miracast. There's also a DVD player, in case the kids like to kick it old school, as well as HDMI inputs for gaming. USB ports are just about everywhere, so there's no need to fight for charging.

Of course, to get SlingPlayer and other connected services to work, you'll need an active internet connection in the car. Ford delivers that with a 4G LTE modem connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot. The hotspot can support up to 10 devices up to 50 feet away from the vehicle, so campouts and tailgates won't force the connected to stay inside the car.

The rear-seat entertainment system comprises two 8-inch monitors mounted on the backs of the front seat headrests. The monitors can display the same or different content, and they can be manipulated one of three ways -- touch buttons below the screen, remote controls and a mobile app for iOS and Android.

The 2018 Ford Expedition was introduced at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. It's loaded with active and passive safety systems, seats that fold flat at the push of a button and the aerodynamics of a building. It'll hit the US market this fall.