You can score a loaded 2017 Kia Niro for less than $30,000

You might think a hybrid crossover would be an expensive proposition. But it isn't, so long as you're looking at the 2017 Kia Niro.

Kia finally unveiled the pricing for its brand new hybrid-only crossover. The 2017 Niro starts at $22,890 for the Niro FE. It's not a penalty box, either -- standard equipment includes power front seats and a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It'll also nail an EPA-estimated 50 mpg combined.

The next trim up is the LX, which costs $23,200. This trim adds keyless entry, push-button start, LED tail lights and roof rails. The EX is one step up. It costs $25,700 and it adds leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED running lights and fog lamps. It's also got three safety systems -- blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and lane-change assist.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

A limited-run Launch Edition slots between the EX and the top-tier Touring. This $28,000 Niro features gray alloy wheels, a unique grille, a 10-way power driver's seat and a larger, 8-inch infotainment system with navigation and Harman Kardon speakers. It's only available in white or black.

If you've got $29,650 burning a hole in your pocket, the Touring might be your best bet. The Niro Touring adds the same power seat and infotainment setup from the Launch Edition, and adds a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated seats.

You don't have to buy an expensive variant to get Kia's active and passive safety systems, but you will need to tick an options box. An extra $1,450 grants the LX trim forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning. A $2,300 package on the EX trim adds those systems, plus adaptive cruise control and a sunroof. A $1,900 package for Touring adds all those safety systems, plus HID headlights and wireless phone charging.

The Niro should be in dealerships across the nation early this year.