You can now lease a Nissan Leaf for less than a dollar

Jon Wong/Roadshow

One of the many hurdles that can make buying an electric car challenging is the cost of entry. Unfortunately, most EVs -- even the most affordable ones -- still well exceed the cheapest internal combustion vehicles, but, according to a report published by Car and Driver on Tuesday, there might be another way.

By another way, we mean that there is a Nissan dealer in Springfield, Virginia, offering a two-year, 10,000-mile lease on a brand new Nissan Leaf for just 99 cents. It doesn't get any cheaper than that, right? Well, there's a catch, and it's kind of a big one: To get this sweet lease deal, you also have to buy a new Nissan Titan.

Heard an unexpectedly desperate-sounding radio ad from a Nissan dealer offering a Leaf for 99 cents to anyone who buys a Titan. Dunno the background of this but it can’t be good. — Dan Carney (@AutowriterDan) May 24, 2021

Yep, you have to buy a full-size 2020 or 2021 Titan pickup truck from Hart Nissan to get a little EV on the cheap. What makes this even more of a bummer is that the Titan, with its ancient 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8, isn't exactly brilliant compared to the competition, even after its 2020 refresh.

Hart plans on keeping this deal going through June, so if you're in the market for a pickup and want a bonus EV, then friend, you had better hie thee hence to Springfield, Virginia.