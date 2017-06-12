You can get a brand-new 2018 Buick Enclave for a hair over $40,000

The outgoing 2017 Buick Enclave had a starting price less than $40,000, but if you want to be on the cutting edge, you're going to have to pay the piper.

The 2018 Buick Enclave, completely redesigned for the new model year, will start at $40,970 including destination charges, which is nearly $1,000 more expensive than it used to be. Still, for a three-row premium crossover, that's not too bad, especially considering how much prettier and better equipped this new one is.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry, a hands-free liftgate, three-zone automatic climate control and a 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear Seat Reminder. Teen Driver is also standard, which allows users to keep track of children behind the wheel, setting up alerts and disabling functions like the radio if folks aren't belted in. OnStar's excellent 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is also standard, but you'll have to pay for a subscription after a trial period.

Moving up from there, the Enclave Essence adds additional premium features and available all-wheel drive. That'll run you $45,190 for FWD, or $47,190 for AWD. The penultimate trim, Premium, ratchets that price up to $48,990 (FWD) or $51,290 (AWD).

If you want the big, bad mamma jamma, though, you'll have to pony up some serious dough. The Enclave Avenir, with its luxurious interior appointments that hope to create a serious sub-brand a la GMC's Denali, starts at $54,390 for front-wheel drive. If you want four driven wheels, the price jumps to $56,690, which is nearly $16,000 more than the base model.

The Enclave should be arriving in showrooms later this year.