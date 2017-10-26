Yamaha debuts wacky MWC-4 hybrid runabout at Tokyo Motor Show

Yamaha has used the Tokyo Motor Show to roll out an interesting leaning multi-wheel concept. The MWC-4 has two wheels in the front and the rear and it leans through corners like a motorcycle. The company says the MWC-4's suspension setup provides a level of ride quality not found on a conventional motorcycle.

Transformer-like looks are the result of Yamaha drawing design inspiration from motorcycles and music instruments and then smashing them together in the concept. Measuring just 8.7 feet in length and 2.9 feet in width, the small mobility device is well suited to navigate crowded city streets and slot into tight parking spots.

A hybrid drivetrain combines dual electric motors and small range-extender engine to power the two-seater vehicle. Since this is a Yamaha product, the company also made sure there was enough space in the MWC-4 concept to safely carry one of its musical instruments in a dedicated seatback compartment.