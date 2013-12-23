Now Playing: Watch this: XCAR Awards 2013 - Best Drive: Alex

First on the shortlist is a wonderful drive in the Jaguar F-Type, a car that I'd wanted to drive for years. I was sat in a convoy of seven on the car's launch in Spain while all the drivers were making as much noise as possible and having more fun than they'd probably care to admit to the Spanish Police.

Driving a supercar is always a special experience, but spending some face time with the ultra-rare BMW M1 was a definite highlight. Driving it through central London after the shoot on one of the hottest days of the year was something else. I'll never forget that drive.

Keeping things BMW, my time on the BMW Roadsters shoot was awesome. Not just because of the cars, but because while we were doing the tracking shots with three cars at a time I looked to either side and realised that not only were we driving some rare metal, I was also on a track having fun with my mates. It felt very special indeed.

I love all things Lotus and make no secret of it, so having the opportunity to take my very own Elise 111R to the brand's famed test track at Hethel to compare it to the newer Elise S gave me a thrill that I've never been able to replicate.

Taking a Ford GT40 out for a spin is always going to be memorable, but throw in a modern GT and the oft-forgotten GT70, and you end up with a day that'll always rank high.

Only one drive could top this list for me though -- driving home from the Morgan Aero Coupe shoot. As light was breaking through clouds on a gloomy summer morning, I found myself and the Morgan driving down a deserted Oxford Street. The car was special and the location, normally teeming with people, was mine to play with. I wasn't going 200 mph, merely burbling along at 20 and taking in the sights. Sometimes solitude can be spectacular.