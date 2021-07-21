World's fastest train debuts with speeds reportedly up to 373 miles per hour

Getty Images

A 5.5-hour train ride may not sound too bad, but the world's fastest train may be able to get you there in three hours by hitting top speeds of more than 300 miles per hour. That sounds even better.

On Tuesday, China debuted the magnetic levitation (maglev) train capable of top speeds of 600 kilometer per hour, roughly 373 mph, according to a Reuters report citing state media. The train also reportedly won't be as loud or require as much maintenance as other trains.

The maglev lets the train float while traveling -- without touching the rail. Currently, China only has one maglev line that extends from the Shanghai airport to the city that launched in 2002. Since then, China has conducted close to two decades of research. Other countries, including Japan and Germany, are researching maglev, according to Reuters.

The train was reportedly developed by the state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation. The CRRC couldn't immediately be reached for comment.