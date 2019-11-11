How do you pick the right battery booster pack now that winter's here?

In most of North America, the weather is taking a hard turn toward winter, and that's inevitably when you find out that your car's battery maybe isn't as good as you thought it was.

Thankfully, there are tons of battery jumper packs on the market, and unlike the old days when they were the size and weight of a 12-pack of soda, we now have lithium-ion jumpers that aren't much bigger than a paperback book.

The problem we have now is choosing the right one. What if you buy one and think it's great, but when you need to start your truck on a 10-degree morning, it just doesn't live up to the manufacturer's claims?

Thankfully, we have a pretty informative video from YouTuber Project Farm that takes several lithium-ion, LiPo, and sealed lead-acid booster packs and pits them against one another. He even throws in a supercapacitor-style booster, too. The results were a little surprising.

You don't have to take this guy's word as gospel, but with his recommendations, some basic information about your vehicle and some user reviews, you'll probably be in good shape once your battery dies -- provided, of course, that you remember to keep your booster in the car and charged.