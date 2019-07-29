Waze Carpool now lets drivers quickly add more riders

Enlarge Image Waze

Waze Carpool isn't like your usual ride-sharing service. It's not out to cut drivers a profit, but instead reduce vehicle clutter by helping strangers carpool along the same route. Now, Waze has added a feature that it says drivers have been asking for.

Waze announced on Monday that it has added a new feature for the driver side of its Waze Carpool app. It's now much easier to bring additional folks into a carpool. After confirming a ride, drivers can tap a new + icon that invites riders who bring minimal detours to the route.

According to the image in Waze's Medium post, the new function will let drivers see how much more money the trip brings in, in addition to how big of a detour is required. Drivers can fill up to four seats, although Waze was quick to point out that the prices do get adjusted "so they don't exceed the total sum of wear and tear." Drivers are still limited to two carpools per day, since this isn't about quitting your job and running this scheme full-time.

This is a stark contrast to how Uber and Lyft run pools. In those schemes, the driver is still acting as your usual ride-hailing driver, but instead they're picking up multiple people who have destinations along similar routes. It saves the riders a little bit of money, even if it means taking slightly longer to reach a given destination.