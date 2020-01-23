Waymo self-driving vehicles head to Texas, New Mexico

Waymo

Waymo is on the move once again. Long focused on Arizona and the metro Phoenix area, the Alphabet subsidiary said on Thursday that it's taking its self-driving vehicle talents to Texas and New Mexico.

According to the announcement made via Twitter, Waymo plans to focus its doings in the two states on commercial routes. Waymo not only operates its self-driving Chrysler Pacificas, but also its long-haul semi trucks. The routes Waymo eyes may unlock more transportation solutions as the company starts sending its autonomous vehicles on commercial trips.

It's not clear what the vehicles may haul or what exactly the Pacificas will do on the commercial routes, however. The company didn't immediately respond to request for comment. We'll also need to wait and see if there's the potential to expand the Waymo One ride-hailing service to these states. Currently, the service only operates at a small scale in the Phoenix area and is not open to the public.

The news of the expansion comes after a big year in 2019. The company previously said it would start sending its self-driving vehicles out to pick up riders without a human backup driver onboard. It's a crystal-clear sign of confidence in the firm's technology.

Still, there are big questions. These states are often warm, dry and don't see a ton of precipitation, though Texas weather could toss Waymo a curveball. If we ever want to see autonomous vehicles even start to become a mainstream reality, the company will need to prove themselves outside of warm, dry weather. Maybe plop one in a snow squall to impress the masses. I'm sure it'll happen one day, but not just yet.