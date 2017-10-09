Waymo preaches self-driving car benefits in big new campaign

"Education begins with awareness." Waymo's words couldn't be truer, which is why the company has decided to get the word out and educate the public on the benefits of self-driving cars.

Waymo on Monday announced the "Let's Talk Self-Driving" campaign. The campaign will see Waymo teaming up with a number of other organizations, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the National Safety Council, the Foundation for Senior Living and the Foundation for Blind Children, to educate the public on the myriad benefits of autonomous vehicles.

Enlarge Image Waymo

Just perusing those names should give you a good idea of what to expect. Had too much to drink at the bar? Let the robot car handle the ride home. A blind or elderly person doesn't have a reliable means of transportation? Here's an option. And since not everyone is keen on letting Robot Jesus take the wheel, there will undoubtedly be ads touting Waymo's massive library of data showing just how safe these cars can be.

"When 94 percent of road crashes today involve human error, self-driving cars promise a future where anyone can ride with a driver that never gets drunk, tired or distracted," Waymo wrote in a Medium post.

The campaign will start with digital, outdoor and radio ads in Arizona. That's a good place for Waymo to start, considering the company is running a pilot program where normal Arizonans have the chance to use Waymo's fleet of self-driving Pacificas. If a big group is going to not just see, but experience a self-driving car first, it's in Arizona.

You might think that today's Intel ad featuring LeBron James in a self-driving car would be part of this, since celebrities are pretty good at attracting people to various causes. Nope, that's just a pretty good coincidence.