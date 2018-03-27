The New York International Auto Show is set to kick off, but before press days start in earnest on March 28, Waymo will host a press conference and Q&A session with CEO John Krafcik. The advertising for the event promises the company will unveil the next steps in self-driving with an image of the top of a sensor array prominently shown. So expect some new hardware to be wheeled out.
Whatever it is, you can watch the whole thing here starting at 10 a.m. EST, or 7 a.m. PST.
Our Editor-in-chief, Tim Stevens will be on the show floor covering the event and you can find his take on the event on his Twitter feed.
