Watch F1's crazy 2016 season play out in 8-bit style

This last season of F1 was nuts. It was fun to watch, but it might be even more entertaining in 8-bit form.

Max Verstappen showed off some preternatural skill, Nico Rosberg retired immediately after his first world championship and Lewis Hamilton was salty enough to melt a whole field of slugs. To celebrate one seriously wacky season, Formula One put out a video of highlights, but made to resemble a NES game.

The result is both clever and fun to watch. Of course, there aren't any power-ups in F1, nor did Ricciardo have to find his own tires in Monaco, but a taking a little creative license here and there makes for a better "game" all-around. Let's hope the 2017 season is equally entertaining. (Apparently F1 wants you to watch it on its YouTube page, sorry about that.)