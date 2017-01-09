Watch all the live reveals from the 2017 Detroit Auto Show right here

It's a cold Monday in January here in Detroit, but things are heating up on the floor of the 2017 North American International Auto Show. Instead of slogging through the snow, why not kick back in your chair and watch all the reveals, live, right here?
Grab some coffee and get ready to see a whole slew of new cars throughout the morning and afternoon.
Detroit Auto Show 2017
Roadshow covers the new models and concept cars shown off at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in blogs, photo galleries, and video.
-
Jan 9The Bentley Continental GT Supersports is British luxury at 209mph
-
Jan 9Watch all the live reveals from the 2017 Detroit Auto Show right here
-
Jan 9Nissan adds new Rogue Sport to the lineup to satisfy SUV hungry consumers
-
Jan 92017 Nissan Rogue Sport: Because Americans can't pronounce 'Qashqai'