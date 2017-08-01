VW's compact T-Roc crossover will debut on August 23

Before you can truly understand something, you have to know where it comes from. That's the idea behind Volkswagen's new teaser video for the upcoming T-Roc.

Volkswagen's latest T-Roc teaser is a 3-minute video dedicated to its styling, both inside and out. It also gives us a few hints as to what to expect, such as an all-digital gauge cluster, similar to the 2018 Volkswagen Golf. There aren't too many salacious details hidden in there, and sadly, we're no closer to figuring out what it looks like.

Based on spy shots making rounds on the internet, the T-Roc should be sized close to the Golf, which would make it the smallest VW crossover in the US by a healthy margin. That comparison is almost too apt, considering the T-Roc will ride on the same MQB platform as the Golf. It will reportedly carry Volkswagen's first iteration of a 48-volt mild hybrid setup, something Audi is beginning to embrace, as well.

The T-Roc will receive its global debut on August 23, ahead of its first public display at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Production is slated to kick off later this year, but the T-Roc won't be available in the US for at least a year.