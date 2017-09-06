VW ID Crozz inches closer to dealers with new Frankfurt form

Some concepts are off-the-wall attention grabbers, but some are eventually destined for production, like the ones in Volkswagen's ID family of electric concepts. As we get closer to the divide between a concept and the real thing, VW's making some tweaks to one of these.

Volkswagen will bring a revised version of the ID Crozz electric crossover to the Frankfurt Motor Show next week. In addition to a fancy red paint job, the ID Crozz will sport front and rear ends that "point more in the direction of a production model," VW said in a statement.

Other than that, the concept will likely remain the same. It rides on Volkswagen's flexible MEB electric-car platform that also underpins the ID and ID Buzz concepts. With an electric motor mounted at each axle, it puts out about 302 horsepower and can exceed 100 mph, although that's likely to change when the vehicle actually reaches production.

By Euro NEDC measurements, VW estimates the ID Crozz's range at 311 miles -- in the US, where measurements are different, the number will likely be a bit lower. With the ability to connect to a 150-kW DC fast charger, 80 percent of the vehicle's total range could arrive in as little as 30 minutes.

We'll bring you a much closer look at the revised ID Crozz when we land in Frankfurt next week.