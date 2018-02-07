Volvo and The Petfinder Foundation partner at 2018 Chicago Auto Show

Volvo has a long-established and well-deserved reputation for putting the safety of those driving its cars above all else. Now, Volvo wants to extend that care to your four-legged friends as well by offering a line of official accessories designed to keep your dog safe in the car too. Even cooler is that the Swedish automaker is partnering with The Petfinder Foundation at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show to help raise money and awareness for h*ckin' needy puppers. 13/10.

Volvo has found in its many crash studies that a loose dog in a crash is a danger to everyone and can impact other passengers with a force equal to 40 times its body weight. All you Bernese Mountain Dog owners better pay attention here. To stop this from happening, Volvo is offering accessories such as dog gates, cargo area dog cages and even harnesses for the rear seats that will restrain your doggo and integrate cleanly with your Volvo.

Enlarge Image Volvo

"Protecting what's important is one of Volvo's core values," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo Car USA. "We know from our long safety history that animals are subject to the same collision forces as people. We believe they deserve the same care as anyone. Being able to support The Petfinder Foundation at the same time is icing on the cake."

As part of Volvo's partnership with The Petfinder Foundation, it will donate $10 from every sale of a pet accessory in 2018 to the charity. Amazing, right? Furthermore, Petfinder will host pet adoptions at the Charity Preview Gala for the Chicago Auto Show on Friday, Feb. 9, and on Feb. 10 when the show opens to the public.

"We are thrilled to have a safety-oriented brand like Volvo support us in helping adoption organizations find thousands of animals the loving homes they deserve," said Toni Morgan, The Petfinder Foundation executive director.

Enlarge Image Volvo

So, make sure that you check out the adoptable dogs at the Chicago Auto Show this weekend and don't be shy about shoving Andrew Krok out of the way as he's likely going to be glued to one of the cages figuring out how he can get a dog back to Michigan in V60 Polestar.