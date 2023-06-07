Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
iOS 17 Won't Support These iPhonesCNET CouponsWatchOS 10 Fitness PerksBest Solar CompaniesRemote Working in ParadiseBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMortgage RatesMeal Subscription vs. Takeout

New Volvo EX30 EV Will Be Joined by Rugged Cross Country Variant

More ground clearance and tough cladding add a bit of light off-road capability to Volvo's urban electric vehicle.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin Reviews Editor / Cars
Antuan Goodwin gained his automotive knowledge the old fashioned way, by turning wrenches in a driveway and picking up speeding tickets. From drivetrain tech and electrification to car audio installs and cabin tech, if it's on wheels, Antuan is knowledgeable.
Expertise Reviewing cars and car technology since 2008 focusing on electrification, driver assistance and infotainment Credentials
  • North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year (NACTOY) Awards Juror
See full bio
Antuan Goodwin
Volvo EX30 Cross Country in a random geometric field
Enlarge Image
Volvo EX30 Cross Country in a random geometric field
Volvo

Volvo on Wednesday unwrapped the EX30 EV with a compact, minimalist design tailored for urban electric driving. But for drivers looking for a bit more sport and utility in their compact SUV, the Swedish automaker also teased a rugged EX30 Cross Country variant that will join the lineup post-launch.

The Cross Country adds a bit of light off-road and trail capability to the EX30's formula, thanks to its increased ride height and chunky tires. Matte black cladding around the wheel arches, body and front fascia protect the EV's paint from rock chips and scratches, while completing the rough-and-tumble visual makeover. The EX30 Cross Country was also presented with Volvo's optional roof rack, which holds a full-size spare tire.

EX30 Cross Country with roof rack and tire
Enlarge Image
EX30 Cross Country with roof rack and tire
Volvo

Specifics are sparse at this point in development, but I think it's safe to assume the EX30 Cross Country will be outfitted with the Twin Motor all-wheel drive version of the standard EX30's electric powertrain and that the beefier rubber and increased aerodynamic profile will have some effect on the EV's 265-mile estimated range. 

Check out our first look at the new Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV for more details.

Find the right car for you View Local Inventory