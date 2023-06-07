New Volvo EX30 EV Will Be Joined by Rugged Cross Country Variant

Volvo on Wednesday unwrapped the EX30 EV with a compact, minimalist design tailored for urban electric driving. But for drivers looking for a bit more sport and utility in their compact SUV, the Swedish automaker also teased a rugged EX30 Cross Country variant that will join the lineup post-launch.

The Cross Country adds a bit of light off-road and trail capability to the EX30's formula, thanks to its increased ride height and chunky tires. Matte black cladding around the wheel arches, body and front fascia protect the EV's paint from rock chips and scratches, while completing the rough-and-tumble visual makeover. The EX30 Cross Country was also presented with Volvo's optional roof rack, which holds a full-size spare tire.

Enlarge Image Volvo

Specifics are sparse at this point in development, but I think it's safe to assume the EX30 Cross Country will be outfitted with the Twin Motor all-wheel drive version of the standard EX30's electric powertrain and that the beefier rubber and increased aerodynamic profile will have some effect on the EV's 265-mile estimated range.

Check out our first look at the new Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV for more details.