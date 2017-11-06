Volvo 7900 Electric bus offers more range, good looks

Electric powertrains aren't intended to shake up passenger cars alone. They can also provide benefits to public transportation, and Volvo's latest bus is proof of that.

Volvo Buses debuted the 7900 Electric in late October. While the public-transport arm of Volvo is no stranger to electric buses, its latest model adds a whole lot of range to better serve customers who may not be located close to a city center.

The 7900 Electric will be offered with 150-, 200- or 250-kWh battery packs. Volvo Buses claims the new battery packs will offer up to 200 km (124 miles) of range on a single charge, depending on the city's layout. Charging takes places via the roof-mounted OppCharge system or, for the first time, by cable using the CCS standard.

The sole body available is 12 meters (about 39 feet) long with a low floor and three doors. The automaker claims it consumes 80 percent less energy than an equivalent diesel bus.

Volvo's 7900 Electric isn't just quieter than your average old bus, it's safer, too. The 7900 Electric uses Volvo Dynamic Steering, which reduces steering weight at low speeds and improve stability on uneven roads by providing extra boost to the steering system. It can also warn the driver if a pedestrian or cyclist has the potential to be hit.

Best of all, bus companies won't have to worry about hiring a bunch of mechanics who are up to date with repairing electric vehicles. When you buy a 7900 Electric from Volvo Buses, operators pay a fixed monthly cost that includes vehicle and battery maintenance. This new series is expected to be on the road in early 2018.

(Hat tip to InsideEVs!)