VW I.D. Vizzion concept brings a self-driving electric sedan to Geneva

Volkswagen's electric MEB platform is versatile enough to support a wide variety of bodies. We've seen a crossover, a hatchback and a van already, and soon, we'll see a sedan enter the fold -- with a few tricks up its sleeve.

Volkswagen announced this week that it will bring a new I.D. electric concept to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The I.D. Vizzion concept sports a swoopy sedan body, not too far removed from the style seen on the new Arteon sedan, but with a pure-electric powertrain underneath the sheet metal.

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The most important part of the I.D. Vizzion isn't the body, though -- it's what's inside. Namely, there isn't a steering wheel to be seen, because this concept is meant to embody VW's vision for a world when human controls are unnecessary. The Vizzion is totally autonomous and meant to enhance mobility options for folks who might not be able to drive any longer.

If you're playing 21st Century Car Tech Bingo at home, place a marker over "AI" while you're at it. The I.D. Vizzion packs what VW calls a "digital chauffeur," which uses artificial intelligence to take note of occupants' preferences and tailor the in-car experience to match. Since it's a concept, though, VW didn't go into too much detail -- plus, it needs to hold some details back for the show.

While explanations of its in-car tech are light, Volkswagen did discuss the electric powertrain. Sporting a set of 111-kWh batteries, larger than any offered on a modern passenger car, VW believes the Vizzion could go as far as 413 miles between charges. It won't be slow, either, with an output around 300 horsepower thanks to two electric motors, one positioned at each axle.

We'll find out more when we see the I.D. Vizzion in person at the Geneva Motor Show in the first week of March. Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for pictures, video and more.