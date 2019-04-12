Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp is an outdoorsy New York Auto Show concept

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

At the New York Auto Show, Volkswagen is showing a modified version of its Atlas intended to show how what VW calls "trail seekers" might use the crossover for camping, hiking, or mountain biking.

Called the Atlas Basecamp, the concept is ideal "whether you are taking on a series of challenging single-tracks with your favorite mountain bike or enjoying a relaxing evening under the night sky," Alex Earle, exterior design manager at the Volkswagen Design Center in California, said in a statement.

The concept is based upon a Volkswagen Atlas SEL that's dolled up in matte-finish black-and-gray paintwork with various orange accents and "Basecamp" badges. Concept wheels from tuning company fifteen52 wear upsized all-terrain tires, new H&R springs raise the Atlas by 1.5 inches and the crossover gets some extra visual punch from a new body kit by Air Design. To accommodate all those adventures in the great outdoors, the Atlas Basecamp concept also has front and rear LED light bars and a Front Runner Slim Line II rack on the roof.

What's even more interesting about the concept is that it's towing a "compact expedition" Hive EX trailer. The trailer has the same wheel-and-tire setup as the Atlas tow vehicle, and features mountain-bike racks on the roof. It also can serve as a mobile basecamp for all those aforementioned adventures, as the trailer contains a queen-sized bed, a kitchenette with a stove and sink, a portable toilet, a hot-water shower and even a refrigerator.

While the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp is not going into production, it should stoke the imagination of adventurous folks who might want to use the crossover for outdoor activities. After appearing at the New York show, the concept will also be shown at this year's SEMA show in Las Vegas in November.