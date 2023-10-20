Varla Eagle One Pro Scooter Review: Premium Experience Without the Premium Price

A few years back we tested the original Varla Eagle One: a dual 1,000-watt-motor electric scooter priced at $1,500 (when a lot of its competitors were $2,000 plus). Varla offered multiple deck-grip tapes with various designs, but the overall look of the scooter was similar to that of others on the market, because Varla used a lot of the same off-the-shelf parts.

That isn't the case with the Varla Eagle One Pro. Totally revamped, the Eagle One Pro not only performs better than the original Eagle One, but it also feels more solid and well-built underfoot. In fact, the color scheme is really the only thing the two models have in common.

Design and features

Compared with the regular Eagle One, the Pro has a larger battery, greater range, improved build quality and faster top speed -- all the things you could hope for in a "pro" version. It's also touted as an all-terrain vehicle, and from what I put it through, I agree. Made from 6061 aluminum alloy, the Eagle One Pro frame has a sturdy, durable feel. The scooter has great balance, thanks to its spacious 22-inch long silicone-covered deck, which provides a stable foundation for riding. Even the kick plate has a silicone covering. The handlebar design contributes to its effortless control, particularly when you're cruising at higher speeds. The scooter is designed for all terrains and has stiff steering to help; it improves stability on bumpy surfaces but doesn't translate well to carving at high speeds on smoother paved streets.

The scooter runs on beefy tubeless tires. Joseph Kaminski/CNET

The original Eagle One rode on 10-by-3-inch tubed tires, whereas the new Eagle Pro uses 11-by-4-inch tubeless tires. The wider tubeless tires get better traction and are less likely to get a flat. Varla switched from a slim circular stem to a thicker, somewhat triangular stem, eliminating any creaking when riding. It also added a cotter pin and a twist knob to the folding arm to ensure there's no stem wobble when the stem is in riding position. When I hit the dual Zoom 160mm hydraulic disc brakes, even at high speeds, the scooter came to a quick stop without any flex or wobble from the stem.

Rear suspension and brake light. Joseph Kaminski/CNET

The Pro has hydraulic shock absorbers that provide good cushioning, giving you the feeling that it can roll over pretty much anything compared with the original Eagle One. The ride is firmer, which is great if you're heavier like me. The scooter can support up to 330 pounds and weighs a hefty 90 pounds. Its stem can be folded down, but it's for storage or transport only; it doesn't lock down, so it can't be used to carry the scooter.

There are two charge ports on the scooter, and it ships with a single 2-amp charger. From empty, the scooter's battery takes about 13 hours to fully charge. Adding a second charger (sold separately) cuts the time in half.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET

Securely fastened over the wheels are front and rear fenders to keep mud, dirt and water off the rider. The Pro has an IP54 rating, which is good for riding in the rain or protecting it from dust and dirt.

The Eagle One Pro has a 3.5-inch LCD color display showing the ride mode, current speed, battery percentage and mileage. Unfortunately, the screen tends to get washed out in bright sunlight.

The power and ride mode buttons are one area where the Varla Eagle One Pro doesn't feel premium. The control layout is fine, but it's a generic setup you'll find on a lot of budget e-bikes. Also, I noticed when going over some bumpy surfaces that the ride mode would change on its own, likely caused by the short travel and soft springs of the mode button. The scooter has a thumb throttle for acceleration, switched from a finger throttle on the Eagle One. I prefer the thumb, as it's less likely to get accidentally triggered. The ergonomic grips are comfortable and lock, too.

The thumb throttle is perfectly placed. Joseph Kaminski/CNET

The Varla Eagle One Pro has NFC, letting you start the scooter with one of the two included NFC cards or an Android device. (Support for iOS is expected at a later date.) It's a nice feature, but it doesn't prevent the scooter from being pushed, just turned on. The scooter ships with a bell (though an electric horn would be better) and has both front and rear lights, with the rear lights flashing when the brakes are applied.

Performance

Powering the Eagle One Pro is a 60-volt, 27-amp-hour lithium-ion battery. With the Pro's new battery management system, the scooter can get up to an estimated 45 miles on a full charge, which is in line with my results. I got around 35 miles, which is impressive considering I have a heavy thumb and a big frame. The scooter is listed with a top speed of 45 mph, propelled on dual 1,000-watt motors producing 36 nm of torque.

A look at the handlebars. Joseph Kaminski/CNET

Initial acceleration compared with that of other scooters its size is slow. Not pull-your-hair-out slow, but getting up to top speed could be better. I would continuously get to around 37-39 mph at a decent pace, and then it would creep beyond 40 mph. The scooter feels great going straight at high speeds, but it can take some getting used to when going into turns. Though the scooter is designed to go anywhere, the tires are definitely for the open road.

The left handgrip and generic control buttons. Joseph Kaminski/CNET

The differences may be subtle, but the Varla Eagle One Pro is a totally different scooter from its predecessor, with an improved display, NFC, cleaner wire runs, more power and range, tubeless tires and a higher top speed. And even the design is better. Varla is definitely headed in the right direction with these changes.

The initial Varla Eagle One offered excellent value at $1,500 on release, but it fell short in practicality due to its hefty 77-pound weight and its inability to achieve the promised 40-mile range on a full charge. These limitations made it unsuitable for longer commutes or convenient portability. The Eagle One Pro addresses these concerns by enhancing the original design, albeit at a higher price of $2,099. But this is more than just a last-mile scooter; it allows you to consider leaving your car behind.