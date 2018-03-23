Uber sensor supplier says its tech isn't to blame in fatal Arizona crash

The recent fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving car in Tempe, Arizona, has sent waves through the automotive industry, which has been pushing for the rapid development and adoption of autonomous driving technology.

Marta Thoma Hall, president of Velodyne, one of the chief sensor suppliers for the Uber effort, has stated that she is unsure why the vehicle wouldn't have stopped. Based on information provided by the company's lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) system, darkness shouldn't have affected its operation.

Enlarge Image Tempe Police Department

"We are as baffled as anyone else," said Thoma Hall, in an email to Bloomberg. "Certainly, our lidar is capable of clearly imaging Elaine and her bicycle in this situation. However, our lidar doesn't make the decision to put on the brakes or get out of her way."

She is quick to point out that while the lidar sensors came from Velodyne, it had nothing to do with the software that was in place to parse the information and as such, she couldn't say why it didn't work.

"In addition to lidar, autonomous systems typically have several sensors, including camera and radar to make decisions," she wrote. "We don't know what sensors were on the Uber car that evening, if they were working or how they were being used."

Enlarge Image Velodyne

Uber has stopped all of its self-driving car testing while this collision is being investigated. Toyota has also paused public testing of its autonomous systems in the wake of this crash. The Tempe police department is currently working with Uber as well as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the root cause of this tragic incident.