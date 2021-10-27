Uber will rent Teslas to its drivers through new Hertz partnership

Hertz

Hertz is back on the scene, following bankruptcy and months of reorganization. With new owners, the rental car company hopes to diversify its business more than ever, and it's buddying up with ride-sharing firm Uber. On Wednesday, Uber said Hertz will make up to 50,000 Tesla vehicles available to drivers to rent and carry out pick-ups and drops-offs. These cars will come from a massive 100,000-vehicle order placed by Hertz that was announced Tuesday.

Uber providing avenues for drivers who don't own a qualifying vehicle for the ride-sharing service isn't new. The company started its rental options back in 2016. However, it touted this Hertz partnership with thousands of Teslas as a major step forward and a way to reduce carbon emissions in cities in which Uber operates. The company also said it's a good deal for its drivers, too. As part of Uber's Green Future Program, it will pay drivers $1 more per trip if they switch from a gas-powered vehicle to a zero-emissions one. With the bonus, they can earn up to $4,000 more per year.

For those who do decide to rent a Tesla for their work, they'll meet weekly rates of $334 per week to start. Uber said that price will drop below $300 and lower per week as more Tesla vehicles enter the Hertz fleet. Individuals will also gain access to Tesla's Supercharger network and Uber's own discounts at EVgo stations. (Just make sure an EVgo station has a Tesla adapter.) Drivers will also need a 4.7-star rating and complete at least 150 trips with Uber to gain access to the Tesla rentals.

The first Teslas will be available to drivers in just a few days, starting Nov. 1 in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, DC. Uber will then expand the program nationwide in the following weeks. If you just want to rent a Tesla from Hertz personally, the fleet will arrive around the same time in November. As for Tesla? It's reaping the benefits of the deal and saw its market capitalization blast past $1 trillion this week.