Truck yeah: Ford unveils engine specs for 2018 F-150, Expedition

I hope you like variety, because there's a whole bunch of it.

Ford unveiled both the 2018 F-150 pickup and the 2018 Expedition SUV earlier this year, but it left out salient details like, well, anything having to do with the engines. That changes now.

The base engine for the F-150 will be a new 3.3-liter, naturally aspirated V6. It's smaller than the outgoing 3.5-liter V6, but with 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque on tap, it's more powerful than the old engine by 8 and 12, respectively. The next engine on the list is a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6, which puts out 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque -- an improvement of 25 torques over last year's.

510 pound-feet of torque from a V6, which is the most powerful engine on offer? The times, they are a-changin'.

Halfway up the range is a 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8, which puts out 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet, improvements of 10 and 13 respectively, and it gains a 10-speed automatic for the first time.

The last two engines are variants of a 3.5-liter, turbocharged V6. The standard-issue EcoBoost V6 puts out 375 horsepower and 470 torques, but there's also a high-output variant that bumps output up to 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Ford will also bring a 3.0-liter diesel V6 to the F-150, but that won't be out until 2018.

The 2018 Expedition's sole engine is the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, but power output is slightly different. XL, XLT and Limited models will put out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet, same as the F-150. Platinum models, however, are bumped up to 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet. The XL version will be a basic model just for fleets, and the XLT can be upgraded with the FX4 off-road package.

Both vehicles will be available in the fall. The F-150 will be built in Dearborn, Michigan and Claycomo, Missouri. The Expedition, on the other hand, will be built exclusively in Louisville, Kentucky.

