Toyota will debut 2 new EVs for the US this year

The fully electric models will also be joined by a new plug-in-hybrid vehicle.

Electric Toyota SUV teaser

One of the new EVs will probably be a compact crossover.

 Toyota

Toyota is making a push for electrification, aiming for 40% of its new vehicle sales to be electrified by 2025 (and 70% by 2030). To help achieve that goal Toyota is finally jumping into the mainstream electric car game in the US, announcing today that it will debut two new fully electric vehicles this year.

This news comes a few months after Toyota teased a new electric compact SUV being built as part of a joint venture with Subaru. That model was slated to launch in Europe first, but it seems likely that it will be one of the two models that we'll get in the US this year. The crossover is said to be totally new, and it will use Toyota's dedicated e-TNGA platform for EVs. Beyond that we don't know much, but e-TNGA allows for a variety of battery packs and motor configurations, so expect all-wheel drive at least as an option.

We don't know anything about what the second EV could be, but it's probably a safe bet that it will have a sedan or hatchback body style to better compete against existing electric cars like the Hyundai Ioniq and Chevrolet Bolt. It should ride on the e-TNGA platform as well.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The existing RAV4 Prime will be joined by another plug-in-hybrid model.

 Craig Cole/Roadshow

Toyota also says it will reveal a new plug-in-hybrid model this year as well, but gives no details as to what that will be. Our best guess is a PHEV version of the Sienna minivan, Venza crossover or Highlander SUV, any of which would gain a Prime moniker to align with the Prius and RAV4 plug-in models.

No reveal timeline was given for any of the three new vehicles, but given that Toyota says they will all "debut in the US market this year," we could see the first unveil happen as soon as later this month. Expect each of the new Toyotas to go on sale by the end of the year as a 2022 model.

