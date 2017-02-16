Toyota recalls all the Mirais for software bug

It only affects about 2,800 vehicles around the world.

Fuel Cell Cars

Recalling a whole run of cars can get complicated and expensive, but Toyota's latest recall manages to do that without raising a massive ruckus.

Toyota issued a recall for every single Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle sold around the world. That may seem like a ton, but bear in mind it's a niche vehicle utilizing an infrastructure that isn't fully fleshed out. Thus, only about 2,840 vehicles are affected.

2016 Toyota MiraiEnlarge Image

The software reflash won't be able to do anything about that face, though.

 Toyota

The issue relates to the car's powertrain. A unique set of driving conditions -- for example, jamming the accelerator to the floor after driving on a long descent under cruise control -- might cause the fuel cell's boost converter to output voltage higher than the maximum. If that happens, a warning light will come on and the fuel cell system will stop running.

Since a bricked hydrogen car isn't worth a whole lot, Toyota issued the recall. A car that loses its ability to accelerate could also increase the risk of a collision, especially if it happens in traffic.

Toyota will fix the issue with a simple software reflash. This process is free to Mirai owners, and it should only take about 30 minutes at a nearby dealership. After that, everything should be hunky dory.

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Take
$57,500.00

More stories

Up Next: Taking a spin in the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Td6 diesel