Toyota, Porsche top list of brands with best resale value

Many buyers consider resale value important when selecting a new car. Kelley Blue Book just unveiled the winners of its Best Resale Value Awards, so if you're in the market, you'd be smart to keep reading.

Toyota picked up the Best Resale Value Brand award, an honor it claimed back in 2014, as well. Porsche earned Best Resale Value Luxury Brand for the first time ever. General Motors, Honda and Subaru all performed admirably, as well, with multiple models winning individual awards.

Winners in the 22 individual segments come from all corners of the industry. There are names you might expect, like the Honda Fit, Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX. But there are plenty of interesting additions, as well, like the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Chevrolet Bolt EV and Porsche Macan. You can look at the winners of each category in the gallery below.

KBB also calculated the 10 cars with the best resale value, and nearly all of them are trucks. The Chevrolet Colorado and Silverado are on that list, as are the GMC Canyon and Sierra. The Jeep Wrangler is on there, as are three separate Toyota trucks -- 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra. Even the Honda Ridgeline makes an appearance. The only car on the top 10 list is the Subaru WRX.

KBB's Best Resale Value awards are given out based on projections in its own guide to residual vehicle values. A group of analysts puts together these numbers, based on the output of statistical models. Low-volume vehicles and cars costing more than $60,000 are not included, although the latter is waived for certain categories, like Luxury and High Performance.