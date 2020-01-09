Toyota's Gazoo Racing is making MkIII and MkIV Supra parts again

Enlarge Image Toyota

People have always loved Toyota's Supra, certainly in its Mark III variant and especially in its famous Mark IV format. Prices for these cars have gone through the roof in recent months and that has inspired the folks at Toyota to start up production of parts once again, according to an announcement made by Gazoo Racing boss Shigeki Tomoyama during the Japanese launch for the new Supra.

Details on exactly which parts will be made available, where you can buy them and how much they'll cost were pretty much nonexistent before, but now we know a lot more thanks to an announcement made Thursday by Toyota's racing arm. First, the good news is that you'll be able to purchase GR Heritage Parts through your regular old Toyota dealer. The better news is that you'll be able to do that even if you live in the US or Europe.

Toyota still hasn't given a ton of details on which parts will re-enter production, but it did give some general information. The Mark IV Supra will start with headlamps, door handles and brake boosters. The Mark III will get driveshafts, door handles, the fuel sender gauge, weatherstripping and front emblems. Pricing is yet to be announced, though some of the parts are being put on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Now that Japanese cars are developing more of a cult status and are starting to see dramatic increases in value, factory-run heritage parts programs along the lines of what we see from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche could become a more enticing proposition to Japanese carmakers.

Originally published May 22, 2019.

Update, Jan. 9, 2020: Adds specifics on new markets and which parts are being made.