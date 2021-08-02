Toyota to kill off Avalon after 2022 model year, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota's Avalon is a great car. It's also one of the few full-size sedans you can get anymore, especially one from a mass-market (read: nonluxury) automaker. It's also notable for being conceived, designed and built all in the US. Unfortunately, according to a report published on Monday by Automotive News, it's getting killed off after the 2022 model year.

While we'll certainly be sad to see Toyota's flagship sedan go, we aren't exactly surprised to see it leave, given car buyers' current attitude towards basically anything that's not a truck or SUV. Toyota has kept the Avalon going for a good, long time, too -- since 1994, in fact -- and it was due for a refresh anyway.

Toyota's purchasing department broke the news to its suppliers in a letter, saying only that Toyota Kentucky would be ceasing production of the model but that it would continue to support the vehicle with parts and service for current customers.

With the Avalon going the way of the dinosaur, buyers are only left with the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Nissan Maxima to choose from for their full-size sedan needs unless they can afford to jump way up the price ladder to something like an S-Class or an Audi A8.

We reached out to Toyota for confirmation of the rumor but didn't hear back in time for publication.