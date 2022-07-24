MCU Phase 5 Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps
This Travel-Friendly Car Vacuum Is on Sale for Just $20 Today

Save 50% on a maneuverable ThisWorx handheld car vacuum kit today, only at Amazon.

A car is a pretty big investment, so you'll want to make sure you're taking steps to keep it in good shape. There are plenty of washes and waxes for the exterior, but the interior needs some attention as well. A handheld car vacuum is perfect for clearing out all the crumbs, dirt and debris that build up over time, and right now you can snag one for half off. 

Today only, Amazon is offering $20 off this compact ThisWorx car vacuum, dropping the price down to just $20. This deal is only available 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then. 

This handheld ThisWorx vacuum weighs in at just 2.4 pounds and comes with its own travel case, so it's small enough to stow under the seat and take with you just about anywhere. It plugs directly into your vehicle's 12V outlet, and has a 16-foot cord so you can easily reach all the way to the trunk. It boasts 106W of cleaning power, and it's equipped with a removable HEPA filter to help trap any allergens. The entire kit also comes with a set of attachments, including a flathead, a brush nozzle and an extender, so you can clear out all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies as well.