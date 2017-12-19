The Honda Insight is back, and it looks pretty slick

Between the new Civic and Accord, and the electrified Clarity lineup, I didn't exactly bank on the idea of Honda finding a spot in its lineup for yet another model. But here we are, staring down a new Honda Insight, and it looks pretty great.

Honda announced today that it plans to unveil the Insight Prototype at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. The car will eventually arrive at dealerships as the 2019 Honda Insight, a five-passenger sedan positioned above the Civic, but apparently, slightly below the Accord.

Enlarge Image Honda

As with every other vehicle to which Honda has granted the Insight badge, the 2019 Insight will be a hybrid. More specifically, it'll use Honda's two-motor hybrid system, the same that's in the Accord Hybrid. It'll join a growing lineup of electrified Hondas, including the Clarity family and the aforementioned Accord Hybrid.

Visually speaking, the Insight Prototype is clean. It's like if Honda designed a Clarity without as many conflicting lines. The front end is a good mix of Civic and Accord, and out back is a pretty traditional sedan shape. Inside, there's Honda's newfangled button-based shifter, the latest version of its infotainment system and what appears to be an entirely digital gauge cluster.

While the version of the Insight we'll see in Detroit carries a Prototype badge, odds are there won't be too many changes between this version and the production version. Honda did the same thing in the past with the Civic Si and Civic Type R, and they, too, barely changed in the shift to a production version.

Roadshow will, of course, be on the ground at the Detroit Auto Show in the third week of January, so keep your eyes peeled for more info on Honda's latest hybrid.