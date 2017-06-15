The all-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is only $100 more expensive

Whenever an automaker rolls out a new generation of a certain vehicle, there's always the possibility that it'll be a fair bit more expensive than before. That's not the case with the all-new 2018 Subaru Crosstrek.

The base 2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i starts at $21,795, which is just $100 more expensive than before. Its 152-horsepower, 2.0-liter H4 gas engine comes standard with a six-speed manual, but a CVT is available for just $1,000 more. Standard equipment includes all-wheel drive, faux carbon fiber trim, roof rails and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Enlarge Image Subaru

The midlevel Crosstrek Premium is also available with a six-speed manual for $22,595 -- again, a CVT brings the price up by $1,000. Additional equipment includes heated front seats and exterior mirrors, automatic headlights and a windshield with additional sound insulation. EyeSight, Subaru's suite of active and passive safety systems that includes autonomous emergency braking, can be had for $1,395.

Up at the top of the Crosstrek lineup is the Limited, which is only available with a CVT. It starts at $26,295. It adds an 8.0-inch infotainment system, a power driver's seat, steering-responsive headlights, LED headlights and a leather interior. EyeSight is available here, too, but it adds high-beam assist and reverse automatic braking, and the price for this option rises to $2,095. If you want to add EyeSight, as well as navigation and an upgraded sound system, prepare to tack on $3,445 to the Limited's price.

The 2018 Crosstrek goes on sale this summer. Fuel economy for manual models is 23 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, while CVT models achieve 27 mpg city and 33 mpg highway.