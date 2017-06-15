The 2018 Hyundai Sonata continues to be a serious bargain

Hyundai has always been good at shoving 10 pounds of features into a 5-pound sack. Even though it just refreshed the 2018 Sonata, the price is still nice and low.

The base 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE starts at $22,050. It comes with a 2.4-liter I4, good for 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Standard equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, a backup camera, automatic headlights and a 7-inch Display Audio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

The next trim up is Eco, which costs $22,650. This one sports a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4, which puts out 178 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed automatic is swapped out for a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Otherwise, it packs all the same equipment as the Sonata SE, just with better fuel economy.

The Sonata SEL packs the same motor as the SE, but this $23,700 trim adds LED running lights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, hands-free trunk access, heated seats and a 4.2-inch color display in the gauge cluster. It also adds SiriusXM satellite radio and Blue Link telematics for remote locking, unlocking and starting. You can add automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control for $1,000.

If you'd rather your car handle better, the $25,200 Sport adds paddle shifters, a sportier grille and front fascia, dual exhaust pipes, a black headliner, sport seats and a sportier instrument cluster.

If luxury is more your speed, the Sonata Limited costs $27,400 and brings a bunch of fancy equipment to the table, including LED headlights and taillights, leather seating surfaces, ventilated front seats, woodgrain trim and second-row HVAC vents. If you want the active and passive safety systems, they're hidden in a $2,900 package along with a 400-watt stereo, a heated steering wheel and navigation.

All the aforementioned vehicles, with the exception of the Eco, use that 2.4-liter I4 engine. Sport and Limited trims can opt for a more powerful, 2.0-liter I4 turbo engine with 245 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's costly, though -- the Sport 2.0T runs $27,600, while the Limited 2.0T will set you back $32,450. All Sonata variants arrive at dealerships this summer.