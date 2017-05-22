The 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive is now even more of a bargain

It might not have the most range, or the greatest number of seats, but if you want to hop into a stylish electric car without spending a whole bunch of stuff, you might want to check out the 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive.

The 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive starts at $23,800 for the coupe. If you want the convertible, that'll run $28,000. The convertible is priced the same as its predecessor, but the coupe is now $1,200 less expensive.

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

These prices are before state or federal incentives, which is a big deal. Throw in the $7,500 tax incentive from the government, and any applicable incentives from your home state, and this car is looking mighty affordable.

But you don't have to sacrifice anything for that lower price. Its battery is still 17.6 kWh, but range is up from 68 miles to between 70 and 80. It also packs a faster on-board charger, so it takes only about 3 hours to bring the battery from empty to full -- that's twice as fast as it was before. Output is up, too, to 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque from 74 and 96, respectively.

The convertible packs all the same features as the sedan, but it adds a special canvas top to the mix. The canvas roof can slide back on its own, functioning more like a giant sunroof. However, it can also be stowed and its roof bars can be removed for the full-on convertible experience. You still only get two seats, though. It's called the Fortwo, after all, and not the Forfour (Smart's Euro-market four-seater carries this name, actually).

Since the EV segment has yet to be oversaturated, the 2017 Smart Fortwo Electric Drive Cabriolet is actually the only convertible EV on the market. Sure, you'll have to make some concessions over a more traditional convertible, but if you want all the sun and all the electricity, this is your best (and only) bet for now.