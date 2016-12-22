The 2017 BMW 5 Series will start at $51,200

BMW's all-new 5 Series is undergoing an incremental rollout. Four variants will arrive as 2017 models, with the remainder coming as 2018s. After its unveiling a couple months back, we finally have an idea of how much the new 5er will cost.

The base 5 Series, the rear-wheel-drive 530i, will start at $51,200. The 530i comes with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine that puts out 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. If you want the wintry safety of all-wheel drive, the price rises to $53,500.

Enlarge Image Photo by BMW

If you're after a bit more hustle, the 540i should do it for you. This one starts at $56,450. It sports a 3.0-liter I6 engine, which is good for 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It shaves 1.1 seconds off the 530i's 6.0-second 0-to-60 time, and an eight-speed automatic is again standard. Adding all-wheel-drive to this model bumps the price to $58,750.

Two models do not yet have pricing information available, because they're 2018 models, not 2017s. The BMW 530e iPerformance is a plug-in hybrid offering approximately 15 miles of all-electric range, thanks to a battery tucked under the rear seat. Because of the extra complications coming from electrification, don't expect this one to be as inexpensive as the other 530 models.

Finally, there's the M550i xDrive. This will be the most performance-oriented 5 Series, at least until the M5 debuts. This one packs a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out 456 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. It'll hustle to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds, and peak torque arrives at a nice-and-low 1,800 rpm. Both the M550i xDrive and 530e iPerformance will arrive in spring 2017.