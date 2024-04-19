Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Due to Faulty Accelerator Pedal

Tesla is recalling all of the Cybertrucks it has shipped to date because its accelerator pedal can get stuck, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

The recall affects all 2024 model year Tesla Cybertrucks, according to a notice the company filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's a total of 3,878 vehicles.

It's the latest in a series of awkward moments for Elon Musk's attention-grabbing electric vehicle, which was announced in 2019 and looks unlike any other car on the road. The vehicle went through design changes and repeated delays before finally being shipped to customers starting last year.

Since the Cybertruck hit the road, it's only become more polarizing: Critics have pointed to issues less dangerous than the accelerator pedal, like rust forming on its stainless steel exterior.

The Cybertruck's accelerator pedal issue

The accelerator pedal can become trapped in the interior trim above it, Tesla reported. "If the pad on the accelerator pedal becomes trapped in the interior trim above the pedal, the performance and operation of the pedal will be affected, which may increase the risk of a collision," the notice says.

Drivers will notice more than just the changed performance of a vehicle with an accelerator stuck. The NHTSA notice says if you apply the brake, there will be an audible and visual alert that both pedals are being pressed.

Pressing the brake pedal will still stop the vehicle if the accelerator becomes stuck, the notice says.

Tesla said it received notice of the issue on March 31 and engineers confirmed it on April 2. A second customer alerted the company on April 3, and engineers continued to test the issue last week. The company said it isn't aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

While many recalls these days require simply over-the-air software updates, this one will require Cybertruck owners to visit a dealer or service center to replace or rework the pedal assembly.

Tesla's bad week

Tesla started the week with news that it would lay off more than 10% of its global workforce -- and then Musk on Wednesday reportedly apologized in an email for what he called "incorrectly low" severance packages for some laid off workers.

The layoffs came after the company reported a drop in deliveries of vehicles in the first quarter of 2024. Tesla will release its financial results for the quarter on April 23.