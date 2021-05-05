Tesla profits potentially in jeopardy as big revenue source dries up this year

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

There could be trouble on the horizon for Tesla's balance sheet as Stellantis announced it will stop buying regulatory credits from the electric carmaker. Tesla has used the sale of credits to help boost its bottom line since 2019, and it helped the company's profit streak for nearly the last two years.

Bloomberg first reported Wednesday on the consequences Tesla faces as Stellantis exits the agreement, signed back in 2019, which covers European regulations. Stellantis, previously Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, then needed to buy the credits from the EV- maker to ensure compliance with European emissions standards, costing it $2.2 billion over three years. The automaker's CEO Carlos Tavares told French publication Le Point on Monday the company will meet European requirements without Tesla's help going forward.

Stellantis did not immediately return a request for comment and Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field such requests.

Bloomberg points out Tesla's sale of regulatory credits has brought in more revenue than the income it makes from selling cars, which threatens the carmaker's run of profitable quarters as Stellantis walks away. Although Tesla still sells credits to other automakers to meet various regulations in other countries, the end of the massive Stellantis deal is sure to have an impact.