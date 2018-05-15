Watch a Tesla Model X tow a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

The Tesla Model X is rated to tow 5,000 pounds, but Qantas went just a bit beyond that number, earning a world record in the process.

Qantas, the Australian airline that you'll never pronounce right on the first try, hooked one of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners up to a Model X P100D and towed it down a taxiway at Melbourne Airport. I'd be interested to know how much of its 289-mile range disappeared

Even though it wasn't loaded to its maximum takeoff weight of 560,000 pounds, the tow was hefty enough to earn a Guinness World Record for the heaviest tow by a production electric passenger vehicle. It should go without saying that you probably shouldn't try this at home, even if you do have regular access to Boeing aircraft.

Qantas did this as part of a publicity stunt to highlight its relationship with the EV automaker. Qantas uses Tesla wall chargers at four airports in Australia so Model S and Model X owners can charge while they travel, and the two are both working to deliver sustainable transport.