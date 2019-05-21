Tesla is bringing back Free Unlimited Supercharging, kind of

Enlarge Image Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow

Have you been kicking yourself for waiting too long to buy a Tesla and missing out on the whole Free Unlimited Supercharging thing? Well, according to a report Tuesday by Electrek, you're getting another chance at it.

What's the catch? Well, Tesla is bringing back its free unlimited Supercharging promotion only for new Model S and Model X vehicles in inventory that are pre-hardware-update. What does that mean? Mostly it means no Model S with 370 miles of range or Model X with 325 miles of range. It also means you're missing out on other smaller hardware changes like 200 kW Supercharging and the new adaptive suspension -- oh, and the tidy power increase from the new motors.

Also, unlike other incarnations of the promotion, this version of Free Unlimited Supercharging isn't transferrable, meaning that you can't use it as a selling feature when you go to send your Model S or X down the road.

Tesla has priced these new older-spec models a good chunk lower than the updated ones, with a preupdate 2019 Model S 100D going for $77,900 before incentives and a post-update model in the same trim starting at $85,000. Neither includes Full Self-Driving.

So, is it worth it to buy the older model for free Supercharging?

Well, that all depends on how you use your car. If you -- like most people -- charge your car at home overnight with a Level 2 system, then no, it's not. If you are regularly using Supercharger stations to keep topped up because you don't have reliable access to overnight Level 2 charging then it just might be.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.