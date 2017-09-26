If you're a person who uses a wide variety of solutions for piping audio into the car, the Tesla Model 3 won't help you scratch that itch. In fact, it appears that your options are awfully limited.

The Drive, among other outlets, came across a video walkthrough of the Tesla Model 3's infotainment system. The most interesting part of the video came during the portion that covered the audio system. It only appeared to offer Slacker Radio integration and nothing further -- no AM/FM radio, no phone music over USB radio, nothing you'd expect in a car starting at $35,000.

It should be noted that some or all of these systems can be found in vehicles as inexpensive as the sub-$15,000 Kia Rio. It's an interesting place to focus on keeping costs low.

When asked for comment, a Tesla spokesperson indicated that the features of the Model 3 are listed on Tesla's website. They are on the site, and that list includes "FM/Internet streaming audio" and "Bluetooth hands free calling and media streaming." There is no mention of satellite radio, nor does it mention playing audio from a phone over USB, and it's quite unclear what is meant by "Internet streaming audio," other than Slacker Radio, which is currently installed on the Model 3's infotainment system. Perhaps the automaker is referring to TTunes.

While the list shows them as standard features, the voices in the walkthrough video claimed that some of these features, like Bluetooth audio streaming, were not made available at launch and would be activated through an over-the-air update at a later time. Tesla confirmed to Roadshow that any missing functionality will be added in a future update.

Secrecy exists throughout the auto industry, but it's traditionally left to discussion of future products and not to enumerating the standard features of production vehicles that are making their way to owners across the country. By not disclosing that FM radio and Bluetooth audio streaming won't be available at launch and forcing the media (and, by extension, the public) to figure that out by way of deduction gleaned through random internet videos, Tesla is only helping to sow the sort of confusion that it seeks to avoid.

It's not the end of the world if something isn't immediately available, given Tesla's reliance on over-the-air updates. Heck, Tesla won't even get around to building the least expensive version of the Model 3 for some time, instead choosing to focus on variants costing around $44,000. Saying Bluetooth audio will come later is hardly going to change the opinions of die-hard reservation holders.

Update: This article was updated to include a statement from a Tesla spokesperson.