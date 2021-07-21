Tesla closes its very first Supercharger station

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Pour one out for Tesla's very first Supercharger station. No matter where you stand on Tesla's cars and the company, there's no doubt one of the firm's grand achievements remains its Supercharger network, and as of Monday, the first station is no longer. News of the closure first made its way to Reddit on Saturday after a user posted signage explaining the station would close to the public on July 19. Electrek reported the news on Monday, the day of its closure.

As for why Tesla decided to close the station, we don't have an official answer. The company does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment and CEO Elon Musk's Twitter feed doesn't mention the news. However, according to the Reddit user who posted the information, they spoke with personnel at the site and decided to close the site over security reasons. This Supercharger station is actually located at Tesla's design studio in Los Angeles, California. According to the information, the public would occasionally wander into the design studios and some conference rooms are even visible from the station. Essentially, it sounds like Tesla doesn't want the public poking around whatever projects the firm's working on. And honestly, that's valid.

The Supercharger is no longer available on the company's map or in-car navigation system, so it's a goner, folks. Like the sign said, Tesla owners can find other Superchargers across the street at a local Target or at a nearby Marriott hotel.