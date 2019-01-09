Tesla buyers looking to slide into one of the automaker's larger EVs will have fewer options starting Monday.
Elon Musk announced on Twitter Wednesday that Tesla will discontinue the 75-kWh versions of its Model S and Model X on Monday. That will push up the lowest price of each model by about $15,000, further differentiating Tesla's older cars from the hi-po version of its new Model 3, the $62,000 Performance.
The Model S 75D offers a range of 259 miles and a 0-to-60 time of 4.2 seconds. The 100D, on the other hand, bumps the range to 335 miles and drops the acceleration time to 4.1 seconds. On the SUV front, the Model X 75D's 237-mile range is a couple dozen shy of the 100D's 295-mile range.
Starting Monday, the cheapest Model S will be $94,000, and the cheapest Model X will set you back $97,000. If you're worried that Tesla's slowly going to rid itself of its larger, more expensive cars, worry not -- someone on Twitter brought that up, to which Musk replied, "Def not." So, that's comforting.
But why ditch the 75-kWh in the first place? Musk's tweet didn't mention low take rates or any other usual reason for dropping a variant, and Tesla didn't immediately return a request for comment.
Discuss: Big D energy: Tesla dropping 75-kWh Model S, Model X on Monday
