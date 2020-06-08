Tesla Cybertruck as a SpaceX NASA lunar rover looks properly wild

Charlie Automotive

SpaceX made history last week as it launched the Falcon 9 to the International Space Station with astronauts on board. It marked a major step in commercial space travel, but also a leap forward for SpaceX as it eyes additional missions in the future.

And when SpaceX one day makes it back to the moon, maybe it could bring this Tesla Cybertruck moon rover with it. Instagram user Charlie Automotive rendered a pretty magnificent Cybertruck SpaceX-NASA lunar rover with three axles for a total of six wheels and it looks properly cool.

The Cybertruck already looks like something from science fiction, so it's not hard to make it look like it's ready to crawl around the moon. Massive, knobby tires, extra light bars, a dish we can only assume is for communications and other gear help fill the rendering out and make it look pretty convincing. We're not lunar rover designers or engineers, so it's hard to say how difficult it would be to turn a Cybertruck into a proper vehicle for this kind of mission, but that's not to say it doesn't look pretty cool.

SpaceX hasn't said anything official about developing a lunar rover for planned missions, but it doesn't seem out of the question. That's especially true if Elon Musk's space exploration company fulfills more planned missions in the near future.

First published June 5.