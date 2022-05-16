Tesla is limiting reservations of its upcoming Cybertruck, first announced in 2019, to North America, cutting off Europe and Asia.

When trying to change the region on the Cybertruck reservation page, the only options now available are the United States, Canada and Mexico. The change was reported earlier Monday by Electrek.

Screengrab via Imad Khan/CNET

The company did begin taking reservations for the Semi earlier today, requiring a $20,000 deposit.

Earlier this year, Musk blamed ongoing supply chain issues for the truck's lengthy lead-up to launch. At the moment, production is expected to start in 2023.

Tesla dissolved its public relations relations department back in 2020, meaning it's not possible to ask for a comment. CEO Elon Musk hasn't tweeted about the change either.

More to come.